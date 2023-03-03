Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit, Against Floor And Decor Outlets of America, Inc., Alleging Failure to Reimburse Employees' Required Expenses

Floor And Decor Outlets of America, Inc. allegedly did not reimburse employees for the cost of using their personal cell phones to execute job duties.

The San Diego employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Floor And Decor Outlets of America, Inc. violated the California Labor Code. The Floor And Decor Outlets of America, Inc. class action lawsuit, Case No. 37-2023-00005276-CU-OE-CTL, is currently pending in the San Diego County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

According to the lawsuit filed, Defendant's policy allegedly restricted employees from unconstrained walks. The applicable California Wage Order requires employers to provide employees with off-duty rest periods, which the California Supreme Court defined as time during which an employee is relieved from all work related duties and free from employer control. Employers cannot impose controls that prohibit an employee from taking a brief walk - five minutes out, five minutes back.

Additionally, Floor And Decor Outlets of America, Inc. allegedly failed to reimburse employees for required business expenses. California Labor Code § 2802 expressly states that "an employer shall indemnify his or her employee for all necessary expenditures or losses incurred by the employee in direct consequence of the discharge of his or her duties..." During employment, Plaintiff and other California Class Members were allegedly required to use their personal cellular phones as a result of and in furtherance of their job duties.

