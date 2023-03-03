The NPD Group Announces Its 10th Annual Home Industry Performance Awards Ahead of The Inspired Home Show

The NPD Group* announced its tenth annual industry performance awards just ahead of The Inspired Home Show, hosted by the International Housewares Association in Chicago March 4-7.

CHICAGO, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NPD Group* announced its tenth annual industry performance awards just ahead of The Inspired Home Show, hosted by the International Housewares Association in Chicago March 4-7. Awards were presented by NPD's Home practice to the small appliance and housewares (non-electrics) brands in the U.S., with the largest dollar share increase among key categories in 2022, compared to 2021, according to NPD's Retail Tracking Service. Awards were also presented to leaders in the primary industry segments tracked across North America, recognizing brands with the most significant dollar/peso share increase in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.

"As consumers returned to their out-of-home routines in earnest in 2022, our industry needed product innovation to remain a priority for consumers and to help companies gain market share," says Lora Morsovillo, president of NPD's U.S. Home practice. "The housewares industry stepped up in better and new ways by evolving with changing consumer needs. I am honored to recognize those companies that led the industry in these accomplishments."

*The NPD Group recently merged with Information Resources, Inc. (IRI®) to create a leading global technology, analytics, and data provider.

