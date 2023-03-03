Former President of a Billion-Dollar State Enterprise Bank "SME Bank Thailand" Appointed as New CEO of Capital Trust Group Limited, New Zealand

Summary: Capital Trust Group announced the appointment of Manoonrat Lertkomolsuk as its new Co-Chief Executive Officer. Manoonrat is a Former President of a billion-dollar state-owned bank "SME Development Bank of Thailand"

Auckland, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2023) - Capital Trust Group Limited, a significant investment management firm, has announced a new Co-CEO, who is the former President of a billion-dollar state enterprise bank, "Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand."

Mr. Manoonrat Lertkomolsuk has more than thirty-years experience in U.S. and Asia. He is former Managing Director of ING Asset Management (Thailand) and former President of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand. SME Bank's legal status is as a state enterprise due to its government ownership, specific policy role, strategic importance to the government, as well as ongoing financial support and control by the Thai government. SME Bank has a public mandate to develop and support sub-prime, start-up and non-performing SMEs, which would otherwise expose the commercial banking sector to high levels of credit risk, by providing loans and other financial services. Under his leadership and strong capabilities in the financial industry and management, he will contribute to drive the CTG’s target revenues from Private Trading Challenge As-A-Service, as well as investment management services utilizing an asset tokenization platform to create new blockchain-based products and manage day-to-day digital asset operations.

About the Company - Capital Trust Group (CTG)

Capital Trust Group (CTG) is a primary investment management firm that provides a range of investment management services to institutional investors worldwide. Established in 2011 and headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, CTG has grown to become a globally investment management firm, specializing in wealth management, asset management and fund management.

