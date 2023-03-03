The Barking Lounge LLC, a mobile dog grooming business, has expanded its service range for pet owners in the Miami-Dade area.

Doral, Flordia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2023) - The Barking Lounge LLC has introduced more options for dogs with allergies and aging dogs. The announcement complements the full mobile grooming services the company has provided to residents in and around the Miami-Dade and Broward areas for years. Pet owners choose The Barking Lounge for at-their-door service that is gentle, thorough, and relaxing.

More information is available at https://www.thebarkingloungespa.com.

Miami Mobile Dog Grooming Services Expanded By The Barking Lounge LLC

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/157060_f667a774d43d58bc_001full.jpg

The American Kennel Club recommends dogs be groomed every 4 - 6 weeks. As dogs age, their needs change and they can require grooming with an extra gentle touch. Dogs with sensitivities and allergies also require special attention. With their latest announcement, The Barking Lounge gives pet owners the peace of mind they need, knowing their dogs are being groomed and cared for by professionals who understand that every pup is unique.

While services are customized to accommodate every canine client, pet owners also benefit from The Barking Lounge's built-in convenience. As a mobile service, their location is whatever their customers want it to be, whether residential, office-based, the park, or the beach.

By virtue of their business model, The Barking Lounge eliminates the need for pet owners to battle congested Miami traffic, wait for one or two hours while their pets are being groomed, and then battle return traffic. More significantly, however, with dog groomers focusing solely on one client at a time, The Barking Lounge provides a more personal experience for pet owners and their pups.

"The Barking Lounge Spa is a locally-owned and next-generation luxury mobile pet grooming concept founded here in Miami," says Luis Casas, owner of The Barking Lounge. "We wash and groom your pets in a fun-loving, safe and clean environment from the comfort and convenience of your front door."

The expanded grooming services include shampoo, nail trimming, ear cleaning, sanitary cleaning, rounding the paws and gland expression. Add-on services include de-matting, de-shedding, flea and tick treatments, teeth brushing, and deep dental cleaning. Customers can choose from a standard wash, the Barking wash, and the Barking Grooming Experience.

Learn more at https://www.thebarkingloungespa.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Luis Casas

Email: luiscasas@thebarkingloungespa.com

Organization: The Barking Lounge LLC

Address: 6351 Northwest 99th Avenue, Doral, Florida 33178, United States

Website: https://www.thebarkingloungespa.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157060