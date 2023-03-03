Toy blaster battle organizer Jared's Epic Blaster Battle announces a new event that will be held at the SoFi Stadium to include 15 battles and opportunities to meet YouTube celebrities.

Royse City, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2023) - Jared's Epic Blaster Battle's upcoming event will be the first out of three planned initiatives to be held as part of Jared's Epic Blaster Battle National Tour. It will take place at SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, California, on May 13, 2023.

More information is available at https://www.universe.com/events/jareds-epic-blaster-battle-los-angeles-tickets-15T0CF.

Jared's Epic Blaster Battle Announces LA SoFi Stadium Toy Foam Blaster Battle

The newly announced event, which will mark Jared's Epic Blaster Battle's second battle in California, will have many surprises, special guests, and exclusive product reveals for friends and family to enjoy.

The event is a four-hour series of more than fifteen foam battles on themes like Rival Only, Boys vs. Girls, Kids vs. Adults, and more. Each of the battles will be announced on stage, displayed on screen, and are typically five to eight minutes in length.

Tickets to the event include entry to participate in the battles, access to the SoFi Stadium self-guided tour, access to never-before-seen prototype Toy Blasters, entry into a costume contest, and merchandise and collectibles. Attendees can also meet their favorite Toy Blaster content creators and YouTube Celebrities live in person.

The event is suitable for participants of all ages, with children aged two and under not needing a ticket. Attendees should bring their own unmodified blaster toys, and children under 18 must wear eye protection. The event organizer will bring an additional 50,000 darts to hand out to attendees.

Jared's Epic Blaster Battle is a series of events that transform sports stadiums into the largest toy blaster events in the world. The event in California will be followed by two more, which will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and AT&T Stadium in Dallas later this year.

Jared Guynes, CEO of Jared's Epic Blaster Battle, says, "After eight sold-out events at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Jared's Epic Blaster Battle is coming back to SoFi Stadium! It's the largest and most incredible foam blaster battle of all time! You can count on amazing surprises, special guests and global exclusive product reveals! Expect the unexpected at the world's largest foam blaster event!"

Additional details can be found at https://www.blasterbattle.com

Contact Info:

Name: Jared Guynes

Email: jared@blasterbattle.com

Organization: Jared's Epic Blaster Battle

Address: 2919 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75226, United States

Website: https://www.blasterbattle.com/

