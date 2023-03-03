The Pot Shop Is Now Offering Nationwide Shipping as Part of Its New Service

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2023) - The creators of The Pot Shop, a cannabis delivery business situated in California, are pleased to announce nationwide shipping for their expanded collection of Indica and Hybrid strains. The Company Included in this selection are renowned strains such as the Gorilla Glue Strain, Master Yoda OG, Biller Kimber OG, and Purple Punch OG.

As more states continue to legalize both medicinal and recreational marijuana dispensaries, the demand for more strains, particularly Californian grown varieties, is rising. Additionally, with numerous bills in congress discussing the Federal status of marijuana nearing resolution in the upcoming mid-term elections, Americans are becoming more open to the concept of Federally legalized marijuana throughout all 50 states.

The Pot Shop seeks to fulfill some of this demand by catering to clients in remote regions, such as Alaska, who may have no other options besides mail-ordered packages. The Pot Shop also offers a variety of other products, including pre-rolls, edibles, and moon rocks.

With THC and CBD's positive health advantages and the publication of medical studies, more Americans are embracing marijuana as an alternative for alleviating various ailments such as migraines, loss of appetite, backaches, and sores. Traditional painkillers often have harmful side effects, particularly those in the opiate family. These strains of marijuana serve as an alternative and preference for those who favor holistic and herbal remedies over traditional pharmaceutical pills.

About The Pot Shop:

The Pot Shop provides high-quality Californian grown marijuana and cannabis products that can be legally shipped to all 50 states in the USA without requiring a rec card. The products are sourced from various licensed farms and vendors in California to ensure the highest quality product and fair prices.

