Latest Research on Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market to reach USD 1,098 million by 2030

The report "Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market by Component (Solutions, Software, Services), Type ((Persistent, Non-Persistent), End-User, Application (Aviation, Homeland Security, Agriculture, Logistics & Transportation) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The unmanned traffic management market is anticipated to reach USD 1,098 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 33.9% from USD 106 million in 2022.

The goal of unmanned traffic management (UTM) is to enable unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) safe and efficient low-altitude airspace operations by providing services, such as airspace design & dynamic configuration, dynamic geo-fencing, severe weather & wind avoidance, congestion management, terrain avoidance, route planning & re-routing, separation management, sequencing & spacing, and contingency management.

In managing small, unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), UTM provides authentication, airspace design, airspace corridors, dynamic geo-fencing, weather integration, constraint management (congestion prediction), sequencing and spacing as needed, trajectory changes to ensure safety, contingency management, separation management, transition locations and locations with National Airspace (NAS), and geo-fencing design and dynamic adjustments.

Opportunities: UAS service suppliers

A UAS Service Supplier (USS) will be responsible for managing a UTM system's essential functioning (USS). Although the USS's function is still being developed, they will be commercial organizations under the authority and supervision of a government organisation, such as the FAA. All other stakeholders, including drone operators, hobbyists, air traffic control, law enforcement, and the general public, would converge at the USS to get situational awareness surrounding unmanned aircraft. Additionally, USS will offer commercial drone operators essential data such as geo-fencing, real-time aircraft tracking, conflict advisors, UAS identification, and airspace authorization. The ideal USS will provide an independent, highly automated and scalable system that will manage and monitor drone flights, as well as factor in inputs from external sources such as terrain, weather, and air traffic control, making this data available to all commercial drone operators or service providers. In addition, the USS will send notifications to external stakeholders such as public safety and state agencies.

Challenges: Interaction of UTM and ATM

Drones can perform a wide range of functions and are available in several sizes and shapes. UAS operate at altitudes from close to the surface to the edge of the space and range in weight from a few grams to several tonnes. While a few UAS can fly at very high speeds, some can only do it at very low speeds, and a few can remain in the air for days. Drones are being taken into consideration independently from aircraft that can operate under instrument flight regulations (IFR) and can fly in a controlled airspace. Aircraft are capable of interacting with air navigation service providers (ANSPs) in a manner similar to traditional manned aircraft (i.e., on an IFR flight plan), which are certified by a regulator and flown with a licensed pilot directly involved with flight operations and are referred to as remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS). The experience of RPAS operations and their interaction with the ATM system indicates that currently, RPAS are unable to comply with many standards, routine ATM procedures. This has not prevented RPAS operations but has limited their integration due to special activity airspace, altitude reservations, or other airspace separations. Thus, RPAS operators are now seeking greater freedom of access to airspace, and this will increasingly interact with the wider ATM system.

Key Market Players

Altitude Angel (UK),

Thales Group (France),

AirMap, Inc. (US),

Airbus (Netherlands), and

ANRA Technologies (US).

Altitude Angel is an aviation technology company focusing on creating global-scale solutions that enable the safe integration and use of fully autonomous drones in global airspace. The company provides drone cloud services, such as enhanced situational awareness information, real-time air traffic control for drones, and plug-in geo-fencing data, targeted at manufacturers and developers. The Attitude Angel platform is designed to be scalable and flexible, and it can be customized to meet the needs of a wide range of customers and applications. Attitude Angel offers a variety of products and services that are designed to support the safe and efficient operation of drones in the airspace, including flight planning and authorization tools, data management and analytics tools, and regulatory compliance support. The company is involved in both U-Space and unmanned traffic management solution projects. Its purpose-built cloud platform delivers class-leading services to drone operators, manufacturers, and software developers by enabling them to access a source of real-time aeronautical, environmental, and regulatory data, all tailored to the individual operation dynamically.

Thales Group is primarily engaged in the design, manufacture, and development of advanced technology systems & services for various applications in aeronautics, ground transportation, security, space, and defense sectors. The product portfolio of the company includes sonar, radar, passive detectors, protection, combat, surveillance, and intelligence systems. The company also provides security, communications, cybersecurity, network, and infrastructure systems to its customers across the world. It has manufacturing units and offices in more than 50 countries and customers in over 100 countries worldwide. The company’s corporate family comprises over 527 companies. Thales Group operates through four business segments, namely, Aerospace, Transport, Defense & Security, and Digital Identity & Security. The Aerospace segment is involved in the unmanned traffic management (UTM) market through the development of technologies and services that support the safe and efficient operation of drones in the airspace. Thales has been working on a number of UTM-related projects, including the development of technologies that can be used to support the integration of drones into airspace. Thales offers a variety of products and services that are designed to support the safe and efficient operation of drones in the airspace, including flight planning and authorization tools, data management and analytics tools, and regulatory compliance support. Thales works with a number of government agencies and other organizations across the world to help them integrate drones into their operations and take advantage of the benefits of UTM.

AirMap, Inc is one of the global leaders in airspace management software systems for drones. AirMap helps regional and national airspace authorities operate safely and efficiently. AirMaps platform includes features such as geofencing, remote identification, and traffic separation, and it is used by a number of major drone manufacturers, service providers, and government agencies across the world. The company also helps the defense sector and public agencies use drone solutions to keep people safe. AirMap uses precise data and deep insights to build powerful platforms and intuitive applications that change how the world uses airspace intelligence. AirMap’s family of APIs and SDKs are used by drones to exchange dynamic information.

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space, and related services. The company has been serving customers in the aerospace & defense industry for over 40 years. It operates in 170 locations across the world through three divisions, namely, Airbus, Defense and Space, and Helicopters. Airbus offers UAVs through the Defense and Space segment. Airbus UTM utilizes a proprietary simulation environment to examine the airspace of the future. It uses this environment to create data sets for scenarios that simply do not exist yet such as wide-scale drone delivery in urban areas. The simulation prototype allows to better understand these future environments, developing the low-altitude UTM services needed currently with the long-term UTM ecosystem in view. That long-term UTM ecosystem integrates UTM effectively into the existing and evolving air traffic management (ATM) framework.

ANRA Technologies is an international provider of end-to-end drone operations and traffic management solutions for unmanned system operators and airspace managers. ANRA Technologies offers a variety of products and services that are designed to support the safe and efficient operation of drones in the airspace, including flight planning and authorization tools, data management and analytics tools, and regulatory compliance support. ANRA offers intelligent and modular traffic management software capabilities as a part of the SmartSkiesTM family for UAS Traffic Management (UTM) and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) operations. The platforms have been rigorously tested and vetted by the world’s foremost government aviation authorities and are operational today in multiple locations worldwide.

Recent Developments

In December 2022, Altitude Angel announced a partnership with SAAB Group on Digital Tower technology. With the formal partnership agreement in place, Altitude Angel will begin integrating its GuardianUTM services into the r-TWR digital tower solution offered by Saab, allowing ANSPs and appropriate stakeholders to digitally authorize and manage uncrewed flights in conjunction with crewed flights, directly communicating authorization, clearance, and in-flight instructions to provide the enhanced situational awareness of drone operations.

In December 2022, OneSky announced that Supernal has signed on to be a member of the OneSky Future of Flight program. OneSky and Supernal will work together to combine the power of OneSky’s airspace situational awareness, operations planning and simulation, and UTM/PSU solutions with Supernal’s expertise in eVTOL platform manufacturing and operations.

In November 2022, ANRA Technologies won a contract to demonstrate the ability to collect, aggregate, and retransmit Broadcast Remote ID (B-RID) messages. ANRA will convert these B-RID messages to Network Remote ID (N-RID) messages that can be shared in the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Service Supplier (USS) Network. This FAA-funded project will test and validate advanced air traffic management functions for UAS to safely operate in conformance with the FAA Remote Identification Final Rule requiring the remote identification of uncrewed aircraft in the United States airspace.

In November 2022, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies business, in collaboration with the Virginia Tech Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership, or MAAP, and the Lone Star UAS Center of Excellence & Innovation has been selected by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to participate in the Uncrewed Aircraft Systems Traffic Management (UTM) field test. As a part of this effort, the team will conduct UTM flight tests in complex environments.

In December 2021, DroneUp, LLC, the drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, announced it has acquired AirMap, Inc., the digital airspace and automation company serving the global aerospace economy.

