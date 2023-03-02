Submit Release
Number of newly-registered businesses down 18.3 per cent in February

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam saw 8,841 new enterprises registering a combined capital of VNĐ65.6 trillion (US$2.76 billion) and nearly 51,100 labourers in February, according to the General Statistics Office.

The figures represent month-on-month decreases of 18.5 per cent in the number of enterprises, 33.8 per cent in capital, and 25.6 per cent in the number of employees; and a year-on-year rise of 21.4 per cent in the number of enterprises; and y-o-y decreases of 23.1 per cent in capital, and 29.6 per cent in the number of labourers.

Therefore, in the first two months of this year, 19,700 businesses with a combined registered capital of VNĐ164.7 trillion and 119,600 labourers were set up across the country. The figures represented y-o-y decreases of 3 per cent, 40.7 per cent and 20.1 per cent, respectively.

In addition, 3,927 firms resumed operations in the month, down 73.8 per cent month-on-month, and 3.5 per cent year-on-year, bringing the total number in the first two months to 18,200, down 18.6 per cent year-on-year.

On the opposite side, during January-February, 38,800 businesses temporarily ceased operations, a year-on-year rise of 18.5 per cent, while 9,400 were in the dissolution process, up 5.8 per cent, and 3,200 completed dissolution procedures, down 1.6 per cent. — VNS

