SSC warns fraudsters are impersonating local investment funds

HÀ NỘI — The State Securities Commission (SSC) has warned investors about fraudsters impersonating large fund management companies.

According to the SSC, many scammers have used fund management companies' names, logos and information, such as Dragon Capital Vietnam Fund Management Joint Stock Company and VinaCapital Fund Management Joint Stock Company, to set up websites and social media accounts to access investors' assets.

SSC advises investors to check and compare information before trading or investing according to information on websites or accounts on social networks. Investors can also learn about investment services and products of fund management companies licensed by the SSC at the companies websites.

The funds have also run warnings about these fraudulent acts on the websites.

Dragon Capital manages many famous funds, investing heavily in Vietnamese banking, retail and real estate stocks.

The total scale of assets that Dragon Capital Group manages currently reaches about US$4 billion, with services and products aimed at domestic and foreign institutional and individual investors.

Some notable member funds of Dragon Capital are VEIL, CTBC Vietnam Equity Fund, and DCVFM VNDiamond ETF.

Vietnam Enterprise Investment Limited (VEIL) is a closed-end fund established in 1995. This is the oldest and largest fund operating in Việt Nam. VEIL's net asset value (NAV) exceeds $1.6-1.7 billion. Fund certificates of VEIL are traded on the London Stock Exchange.

VinaCapital Fund Management Company (VCFM) is one of the largest investment management companies in Việt Nam and has great influence in investment and asset management in Asia.

As of early 2023, the company manages assets worth $3.6 billion and has 20 years of investment experience in Việt Nam.

VinaCapital's executive team consists of managing directors with extensive experience in international finance and international investment, with names such as Chairman of the Board of Directors Jonathan Choi; Vice President Terence F. Mahony, Co-Founder and CEO Don Lam. — VNS