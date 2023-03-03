EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders visits Moldova to discuss justice reforms and European integration

On 2 March, EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders paid an official visit to Chisinau, the capital of Moldova. He met with President Maia Sandu, Prime Minister Dorin Recean, Justice Minister Veronica Mihailov-Moraru and civil society representatives.

In Chisinau, Reynders discussed aspects of strengthening the rule of law and continuing justice reforms, as well as Moldova’s European integration, which was granted candidate country status in 2022.

“Justice reforms are the most complex. The European Union will support the rule of law in Moldova and the action plan officially developed by Chisinau to implement reforms in line with European standards,” Didier Reynders said after meeting Justice Minister Veronica Mihailev-Moraru.

