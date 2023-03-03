Concrete Market to Witness the Highest Growth CAGR of 4.7% by 2030 | Reach $972,046.3 Million

The concrete market is expected to reach $972,046.3 million, At a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Concrete Market refers to the global industry that produces and sells concrete and its related products, including cement, aggregates, and ready-mixed concrete. Concrete is a composite material made up of cement, water, and various aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and crushed stone. It is one of the most widely used construction materials in the world, due to its durability, versatility, and low cost.

The concrete market was valued at $617,260.1 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $972,046.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030

The global concrete market is driven by various factors, including population growth, urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructure development. The construction industry is the largest consumer of concrete, accounting for more than 80% of the global demand. Other major markets for concrete include transportation, energy, and water treatment.

Leading market players in the global Concrete Market include:

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., CRH, Forterra, Heidelbergcement AG, Holcim, Shay Murtagh Precast Ltd, Sika AG, Votorantim S.A., Weckenmann Anlagentechnik GmbH & Co. KG, and Wells Concrete.

The concrete market is highly competitive, with a large number of players operating in different segments of the industry. Some of the leading companies in the market include LafargeHolcim, CEMEX, HeidelbergCement, Buzzi Unicem, and CRH. These companies have a global presence and offer a wide range of products and services, including cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and construction materials.

In recent years, the concrete market has been undergoing a transformation, with increasing emphasis on sustainability and environmental performance. This has led to the development of new concrete formulations, such as high-performance concrete, self-consolidating concrete, and green concrete, which are designed to reduce carbon emissions and enhance durability.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Concrete market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Concrete market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

