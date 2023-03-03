Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,007 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 374,099 in the last 365 days.

Lower House Speaker Meets with President of Quebec National Assembly

Lower House Speaker Meets with President of Quebec National Assembly

MOROCCO, March 3 - Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi El Alami, met Thursday in Rabat, with president of the National Assembly of Quebec, Nathalie Roy, and the delegation accompanying her.

These talks take place on the occasion of the participation of Roy in the procceedings of the Meetings of the Network of Women MPs and the Parliamentary Affairs Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie (APF) that the Moroccan parliament hosts on March 1-3.

During the talks, the two parties welcomed the achievements made in the relations between the two institutions, as well as those of the Joint Parliamentary Committee and the results of its successive sessions, said the House of Representatives in a statement, noting that these sessions have helped strengthen ties and coordinate in several areas of parliamentary priority, namely migration, security, counter-terrorism, digital transition, climate change, environmental protection and green economy, trade, investment and tourism, scientific research, education and teaching, women's affairs, in addition to diversity and linguistic and cultural pluralism.

The talks have also focused on the importance of parliamentary coordination, through the holding of the Joint Parliamentary Committee as soon as possible, the ongoing dialogue at local, regional and international levels, the exchange and sharing of experiences and parliamentary expertise, while considering the creation of new innovative spaces to capitalize on the achievements, said the same source.

 The meeting was, moreover, an opportunity to present the parliamentary experience of the House of Representatives and the National Assembly of Quebec and examine several regional and international issues that require a unified parliamentary action, concluded the same source.

MAP:02 March 2023

You just read:

Lower House Speaker Meets with President of Quebec National Assembly

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more