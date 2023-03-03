Nicox to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conferences
March 3, 2023 – release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France
Nicox SA FR COX))), an international ophthalmology company, today announced a number of presentations at key ophthalmology conferences including the American Glaucoma Society (AGS) Annual Meeting 2023 and the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting 2023.
Details of the presentations (all U.S. local times)
AGS 2023 Annual Meeting – March 2-5, 2023, Austin, TX, U.S.
Poster Title: NCX 470, a Nitric Oxide Donating Bimatoprost, Demonstrates Non-inferiority to Latanoprost in Phase 3 Mont Blanc Clinical Trial
Type: Top Poster Presentation Session
Date: March 3, 2023 from 7:30 am to 8:30 am.
Presenter: Dr. Robert Fechtner, Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, NY
ARVO 2023 Annual Meeting – April 23-27, 2023, New Orleans, LA, U.S.
Poster Title: NCX 1728, a nitric oxide (NO)-donating phosphodiesterase type-5 inhibitor, but not its des-nitro derivative (NCX 1880), enhances ocular perfusion and improves photoreceptor function in rabbits with endothelin-1 (ET-1)-induced ischemia/reperfusion injury of optic nerve head and retina
Type: Paper presentation
Session Title: Retina/RPE: New drugs, delivery and mechanisms of action 2
Date: April 25, 2023 from 11:45 am to 1:30 pm
Presenter: Corinna Galli, PhD, Nicox Research Institute
Poster Title: NCX 470, a nitric oxide (NO)-donating bimatoprost, preserves rabbit eyes from biochemical and functional changes associated with endothelin-1 (ET-1)-induced ischemia/reperfusion injury of optic nerve head and retina
Type: Poster presentation
Session Title: Neuroprotective Therapies
Date: April 25, 2023 from 8:45 am to 10:45 am
Presenter: Francesco Impagnatiello, PhD, Nicox Research Institute
NCX 470 is a novel nitric oxide (NO)-donating bimatoprost currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The first randomized, double-masked, multi-center, parallel group trial conducted in the United States (Mont Blanc) comparing NCX 470 (0.1%) to latanoprost (0.005%) was completed in October 2022. The second Phase 3 trial Denali, similarly designed to Mont Blanc, and which includes a long-term safety extension, is ongoing.
NCX 1728 is an NO-donating phosphodiasterase type-5 (PDE5) inhibitor under preclinical evaluation for development in retinal conditions.
Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment C: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.
For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com.
Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox's business are presented in the 3rd chapter of the ‘Document d'enregistrement universel, rapport financier annuel et rapport de gestion 2021' filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 29, 2022 whose first amendment has been filed with the AMF on May 19, 2022, in the 2nd chapter of the second amendment filed with the AMF on November 22, 2022 and in the 2nd chapter of the Securities noted filed with the AMF on November 22, 2022 which are available on Nicox's website (www.nicox.com)