Anti-Inflammatory Peptides Market Size Worth US$ 139.4 billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global anti-inflammatory peptides market is expected to clock US$ 139.4 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Owing to the increased development of innovative therapies globally. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled "Anti-Inflammatory Peptides Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030"

Growth Drivers

The expansion of the global anti-inflammatory peptides market is anticipated to be driven by the growing elderly population base, which weakens natural immunity in the direction of the pro-inflammatory status of the human body. During the projected period, the market for anti-inflammatory peptides is anticipated to grow as more people worldwide adopt unhealthy lifestyles and obesity rates rise. In the upcoming years, the rise of the worldwide anti-inflammatory peptides market is projected to be driven by the presence of sophisticated and well-established healthcare infrastructures in developed areas. During the projection period, there are expected to be abundant prospects for market expansion due to ongoing research to discover new and efficient anti-inflammatory peptides. The rising prevalence of inflammatory diseases such as psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, inflammatory bowel diseases, and others is one of the major factors driving the growth of the anti-inflammatory peptides market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 78 million Americans will have arthritis that a doctor has officially diagnosed by 2040. During the anticipated time term, this is expected to drive the market. The industry is also predicted to profit from the increased incidence of atopic dermatitis and the growing usage of corticosteroids in treating asthma and COPD.

The global anti-inflammatory peptides market has been analyzed from three perspectives: Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation'

Based on application, the global anti-inflammatory peptides market has been subdivided into:

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Dermatological Diseases

Renal Diseases

Ophthalmological Diseases

Transplantation

Respiratory Diseases & Pulmonary Disorders

Rheumatological & Autoimmune Diseases

In the pharmaceutical business, using peptide-based medicines to treat cancer is becoming more important. The collateral harm has sparked the need for more effective cancer treatments that chemotherapy, radiation, and other cancer treatments inflict on healthy cells. As a result, the global market for anti-inflammatory peptides is predicted to greatly increase cancer incidence. The cardiovascular disorders segment held the largest market share in the global anti-inflammatory peptides market as a result of the rising prevalence of cardiovascular issues among the population. The dominance of this segment was also aided by the growing aging population and rising rates of obesity brought on by an unhealthy lifestyle. Canakinumab and colchicine are two more anti-inflammatory drugs that have lately shown an ability to reduce the incidence of cardiovascular events in secondary prevention.

Excerpts from ‘By Distribution Channel Segmentation'

Based on the distribution channel, the global anti-inflammatory peptides market has been subdivided into:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

The retail pharmacy segment is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period. Pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, and innovative food supplements use bioactive peptides. This factor is thus leading to the growth of this segment.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation'

Based on region, the global anti-inflammatory peptides market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America is anticipated to dominate the global market for anti-inflammatory peptides because of the region's extensive research and development efforts, accessibility to technologically cutting-edge systems, and growing patient awareness. One of the main reasons North America is leading the global market is, the high prevalence of psoriasis and multiple sclerosis in the region. Based on the 2020 US census data, an estimated 7.55 million US adults suffers from psoriasis. Latin America is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate as a result of a rise in both private and public associations, which has increased finance, as a result, increased demand for anti-inflammatory peptides. Also, the primary factors driving the anti-inflammatory therapeutic market in Asia-Pacific are an exponential rise in population, rising healthcare spending, and an increase in the prevalence of chronic, lifestyle-related, respiratory, and infectious diseases. Branded generics are increasing their market share thanks to more effective treatments, aggressive marketing strategies, and promotions.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global anti-inflammatory peptides market are:

Araim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Novartis AG

Abbvie Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Mylan Pharmaceuticals

F4 Pharma

Digna Biotech

Rogne Bioscience

Meridian Biosciences

Anti-Inflammatory Peptides Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 98 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 139.4 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Application, Distribution Channel, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

