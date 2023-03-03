InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 3
Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / The Company announces that on 02 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|02 March 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|3,000
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 55.4200
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 56.2800
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 55.8936
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,190,297 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 3,000 GB
Date of purchases: 02 March 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
|
London Stock Exchange
|
Cboe BXE
|
Cboe CXE
|
Turquoise
|
Number of ordinary shares purchased
|
3,000
|
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
|
£ 56.2800
|
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
|
£ 55.4200
|
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
|
£ 55.8936
Detailed information:
|
Transaction Date
|
Time
|
Time Zone
|
Volume
|
Price (GBP)
|
Trading Venue
|
Transaction ID
|
02/03/2023
|
08:19:17
|
GMT
|
25
|
55.4200
|
XLON
|
721855832919997
|
02/03/2023
|
08:19:17
|
GMT
|
53
|
55.4200
|
XLON
|
721855832919996
|
02/03/2023
|
08:53:26
|
GMT
|
84
|
55.6600
|
XLON
|
721855832923336
|
02/03/2023
|
09:05:04
|
GMT
|
76
|
55.6400
|
XLON
|
721855832924569
|
02/03/2023
|
09:17:01
|
GMT
|
71
|
55.5600
|
XLON
|
721855832925478
|
02/03/2023
|
09:36:04
|
GMT
|
9
|
55.5200
|
XLON
|
721855832926957
|
02/03/2023
|
09:36:04
|
GMT
|
75
|
55.5200
|
XLON
|
721855832926958
|
02/03/2023
|
09:59:42
|
GMT
|
84
|
55.4600
|
XLON
|
721855832928683
|
02/03/2023
|
10:25:17
|
GMT
|
81
|
55.4600
|
XLON
|
721855832930607
|
02/03/2023
|
10:52:17
|
GMT
|
3
|
55.5000
|
XLON
|
721855832932599
|
02/03/2023
|
10:52:17
|
GMT
|
10
|
55.5000
|
XLON
|
721855832932598
|
02/03/2023
|
10:52:17
|
GMT
|
91
|
55.5000
|
XLON
|
721855832932597
|
02/03/2023
|
11:11:06
|
GMT
|
102
|
55.5800
|
XLON
|
721855832933933
|
02/03/2023
|
11:51:07
|
GMT
|
79
|
55.6600
|
XLON
|
721855832936079
|
02/03/2023
|
12:04:30
|
GMT
|
126
|
55.8200
|
XLON
|
721855832936845
|
02/03/2023
|
12:38:44
|
GMT
|
87
|
55.8000
|
XLON
|
721855832938933
|
02/03/2023
|
13:20:28
|
GMT
|
102
|
55.9000
|
XLON
|
721855832941073
|
02/03/2023
|
13:36:08
|
GMT
|
85
|
55.8600
|
XLON
|
721855832942112
|
02/03/2023
|
13:48:04
|
GMT
|
1
|
55.9000
|
XLON
|
721855832943429
|
02/03/2023
|
13:48:04
|
GMT
|
66
|
55.9000
|
XLON
|
721855832943428
|
02/03/2023
|
14:14:18
|
GMT
|
16
|
55.9000
|
XLON
|
721855832945456
|
02/03/2023
|
14:14:18
|
GMT
|
81
|
55.9000
|
XLON
|
721855832945455
|
02/03/2023
|
14:25:41
|
GMT
|
96
|
55.8400
|
XLON
|
721855832946508
|
02/03/2023
|
14:35:23
|
GMT
|
104
|
55.9800
|
XLON
|
721855832948662
|
02/03/2023
|
14:40:59
|
GMT
|
67
|
56.0200
|
XLON
|
721855832949713
|
02/03/2023
|
14:46:53
|
GMT
|
101
|
56.0200
|
XLON
|
721855832950540
|
02/03/2023
|
14:51:34
|
GMT
|
5
|
56.0800
|
XLON
|
721855832951391
|
02/03/2023
|
14:55:35
|
GMT
|
132
|
56.1200
|
XLON
|
721855832951988
|
02/03/2023
|
15:08:23
|
GMT
|
69
|
56.1600
|
XLON
|
721855832953895
|
02/03/2023
|
15:08:44
|
GMT
|
73
|
56.1400
|
XLON
|
721855832953947
|
02/03/2023
|
15:12:50
|
GMT
|
103
|
56.0800
|
XLON
|
721855832954615
|
02/03/2023
|
15:25:34
|
GMT
|
114
|
56.0600
|
XLON
|
721855832956204
|
02/03/2023
|
15:31:19
|
GMT
|
90
|
56.1200
|
XLON
|
721855832956809
|
02/03/2023
|
15:41:26
|
GMT
|
84
|
56.0400
|
XLON
|
721855832957932
|
02/03/2023
|
15:47:44
|
GMT
|
100
|
56.0000
|
XLON
|
721855832958914
|
02/03/2023
|
15:57:42
|
GMT
|
8
|
56.1200
|
XLON
|
721855832960099
|
02/03/2023
|
15:58:40
|
GMT
|
29
|
56.1200
|
XLON
|
721855832960153
|
02/03/2023
|
15:58:40
|
GMT
|
38
|
56.1200
|
XLON
|
721855832960152
|
02/03/2023
|
16:06:34
|
GMT
|
85
|
56.1600
|
XLON
|
721855832961194
|
02/03/2023
|
16:12:29
|
GMT
|
110
|
56.1800
|
XLON
|
721855832962028
|
02/03/2023
|
16:22:56
|
GMT
|
99
|
56.2400
|
XLON
|
721855832963429
|
02/03/2023
|
16:29:58
|
GMT
|
18
|
56.2800
|
XLON
|
721855832964751
|
02/03/2023
|
16:29:58
|
GMT
|
68
|
56.2800
|
XLON
|
721855832964750
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.
SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741839/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Mar-3