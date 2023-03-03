Submit Release
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 3

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / The Company announces that on 02 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 02 March 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 3,000
Lowest price paid per share: £ 55.4200
Highest price paid per share: £ 56.2800
Average price paid per share: £ 55.8936

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,190,297 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 3,000 GB

Date of purchases: 02 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

3,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 56.2800

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 55.4200

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 55.8936

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

02/03/2023

08:19:17

GMT

25

55.4200

XLON

721855832919997

02/03/2023

08:19:17

GMT

53

55.4200

XLON

721855832919996

02/03/2023

08:53:26

GMT

84

55.6600

XLON

721855832923336

02/03/2023

09:05:04

GMT

76

55.6400

XLON

721855832924569

02/03/2023

09:17:01

GMT

71

55.5600

XLON

721855832925478

02/03/2023

09:36:04

GMT

9

55.5200

XLON

721855832926957

02/03/2023

09:36:04

GMT

75

55.5200

XLON

721855832926958

02/03/2023

09:59:42

GMT

84

55.4600

XLON

721855832928683

02/03/2023

10:25:17

GMT

81

55.4600

XLON

721855832930607

02/03/2023

10:52:17

GMT

3

55.5000

XLON

721855832932599

02/03/2023

10:52:17

GMT

10

55.5000

XLON

721855832932598

02/03/2023

10:52:17

GMT

91

55.5000

XLON

721855832932597

02/03/2023

11:11:06

GMT

102

55.5800

XLON

721855832933933

02/03/2023

11:51:07

GMT

79

55.6600

XLON

721855832936079

02/03/2023

12:04:30

GMT

126

55.8200

XLON

721855832936845

02/03/2023

12:38:44

GMT

87

55.8000

XLON

721855832938933

02/03/2023

13:20:28

GMT

102

55.9000

XLON

721855832941073

02/03/2023

13:36:08

GMT

85

55.8600

XLON

721855832942112

02/03/2023

13:48:04

GMT

1

55.9000

XLON

721855832943429

02/03/2023

13:48:04

GMT

66

55.9000

XLON

721855832943428

02/03/2023

14:14:18

GMT

16

55.9000

XLON

721855832945456

02/03/2023

14:14:18

GMT

81

55.9000

XLON

721855832945455

02/03/2023

14:25:41

GMT

96

55.8400

XLON

721855832946508

02/03/2023

14:35:23

GMT

104

55.9800

XLON

721855832948662

02/03/2023

14:40:59

GMT

67

56.0200

XLON

721855832949713

02/03/2023

14:46:53

GMT

101

56.0200

XLON

721855832950540

02/03/2023

14:51:34

GMT

5

56.0800

XLON

721855832951391

02/03/2023

14:55:35

GMT

132

56.1200

XLON

721855832951988

02/03/2023

15:08:23

GMT

69

56.1600

XLON

721855832953895

02/03/2023

15:08:44

GMT

73

56.1400

XLON

721855832953947

02/03/2023

15:12:50

GMT

103

56.0800

XLON

721855832954615

02/03/2023

15:25:34

GMT

114

56.0600

XLON

721855832956204

02/03/2023

15:31:19

GMT

90

56.1200

XLON

721855832956809

02/03/2023

15:41:26

GMT

84

56.0400

XLON

721855832957932

02/03/2023

15:47:44

GMT

100

56.0000

XLON

721855832958914

02/03/2023

15:57:42

GMT

8

56.1200

XLON

721855832960099

02/03/2023

15:58:40

GMT

29

56.1200

XLON

721855832960153

02/03/2023

15:58:40

GMT

38

56.1200

XLON

721855832960152

02/03/2023

16:06:34

GMT

85

56.1600

XLON

721855832961194

02/03/2023

16:12:29

GMT

110

56.1800

XLON

721855832962028

02/03/2023

16:22:56

GMT

99

56.2400

XLON

721855832963429

02/03/2023

16:29:58

GMT

18

56.2800

XLON

721855832964751

02/03/2023

16:29:58

GMT

68

56.2800

XLON

721855832964750

https://www.accesswire.com/741839/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Mar-3

