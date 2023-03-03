InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 3

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / The Company announces that on 02 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 02 March 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 3,000 Lowest price paid per share: £ 55.4200 Highest price paid per share: £ 56.2800 Average price paid per share: £ 55.8936

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,190,297 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 3,000 GB

Date of purchases: 02 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 3,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 56.2800 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 55.4200 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 55.8936

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 02/03/2023 08:19:17 GMT 25 55.4200 XLON 721855832919997 02/03/2023 08:19:17 GMT 53 55.4200 XLON 721855832919996 02/03/2023 08:53:26 GMT 84 55.6600 XLON 721855832923336 02/03/2023 09:05:04 GMT 76 55.6400 XLON 721855832924569 02/03/2023 09:17:01 GMT 71 55.5600 XLON 721855832925478 02/03/2023 09:36:04 GMT 9 55.5200 XLON 721855832926957 02/03/2023 09:36:04 GMT 75 55.5200 XLON 721855832926958 02/03/2023 09:59:42 GMT 84 55.4600 XLON 721855832928683 02/03/2023 10:25:17 GMT 81 55.4600 XLON 721855832930607 02/03/2023 10:52:17 GMT 3 55.5000 XLON 721855832932599 02/03/2023 10:52:17 GMT 10 55.5000 XLON 721855832932598 02/03/2023 10:52:17 GMT 91 55.5000 XLON 721855832932597 02/03/2023 11:11:06 GMT 102 55.5800 XLON 721855832933933 02/03/2023 11:51:07 GMT 79 55.6600 XLON 721855832936079 02/03/2023 12:04:30 GMT 126 55.8200 XLON 721855832936845 02/03/2023 12:38:44 GMT 87 55.8000 XLON 721855832938933 02/03/2023 13:20:28 GMT 102 55.9000 XLON 721855832941073 02/03/2023 13:36:08 GMT 85 55.8600 XLON 721855832942112 02/03/2023 13:48:04 GMT 1 55.9000 XLON 721855832943429 02/03/2023 13:48:04 GMT 66 55.9000 XLON 721855832943428 02/03/2023 14:14:18 GMT 16 55.9000 XLON 721855832945456 02/03/2023 14:14:18 GMT 81 55.9000 XLON 721855832945455 02/03/2023 14:25:41 GMT 96 55.8400 XLON 721855832946508 02/03/2023 14:35:23 GMT 104 55.9800 XLON 721855832948662 02/03/2023 14:40:59 GMT 67 56.0200 XLON 721855832949713 02/03/2023 14:46:53 GMT 101 56.0200 XLON 721855832950540 02/03/2023 14:51:34 GMT 5 56.0800 XLON 721855832951391 02/03/2023 14:55:35 GMT 132 56.1200 XLON 721855832951988 02/03/2023 15:08:23 GMT 69 56.1600 XLON 721855832953895 02/03/2023 15:08:44 GMT 73 56.1400 XLON 721855832953947 02/03/2023 15:12:50 GMT 103 56.0800 XLON 721855832954615 02/03/2023 15:25:34 GMT 114 56.0600 XLON 721855832956204 02/03/2023 15:31:19 GMT 90 56.1200 XLON 721855832956809 02/03/2023 15:41:26 GMT 84 56.0400 XLON 721855832957932 02/03/2023 15:47:44 GMT 100 56.0000 XLON 721855832958914 02/03/2023 15:57:42 GMT 8 56.1200 XLON 721855832960099 02/03/2023 15:58:40 GMT 29 56.1200 XLON 721855832960153 02/03/2023 15:58:40 GMT 38 56.1200 XLON 721855832960152 02/03/2023 16:06:34 GMT 85 56.1600 XLON 721855832961194 02/03/2023 16:12:29 GMT 110 56.1800 XLON 721855832962028 02/03/2023 16:22:56 GMT 99 56.2400 XLON 721855832963429 02/03/2023 16:29:58 GMT 18 56.2800 XLON 721855832964751 02/03/2023 16:29:58 GMT 68 56.2800 XLON 721855832964750

