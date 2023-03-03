Smart Packaging Market to Achieve Steady Growth CAGR of 5.5%, Reach $38,662.0 Million Forecast by 2030

The global smart packaging market is expected to reach $38,662.0 million, with a CAGR of 5.5% forecast by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Smart Packaging Market refers to the use of advanced technologies and materials in packaging to enhance its functionality, provide additional benefits to consumers, and improve the efficiency of the supply chain. This type of packaging is designed to communicate with consumers, logistics systems, and other devices to provide information, monitor the contents, and protect the product.

The global smart packaging market size was $22,257.6 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $38,662.0 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030

The smart packaging market is driven by the growing demand for innovative packaging solutions that can improve product safety, reduce waste, and enhance the overall consumer experience. The market includes a variety of technologies and applications, including RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), NFC (Near Field Communication), QR codes, and sensors that can detect changes in temperature, humidity, and pressure.

Leading market players in the global Smart Packaging Market include:

3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, Ball Corporation, BASF SE, Crown, International Paper, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, Stora Enso, Sysco Corporation, and Zebra Technologies Corp. (Temptime Corporation).

Smart packaging can be used in a wide range of industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and consumer electronics. In the food and beverage industry, for example, smart packaging can be used to track the freshness and quality of products, monitor temperature and humidity, and provide nutritional information to consumers.

The pharmaceutical industry can benefit from smart packaging solutions that can track the location and condition of drugs during transportation, monitor patient adherence to medication, and provide real-time information to healthcare providers. In the cosmetics industry, smart packaging can be used to provide personalized recommendations and dosage instructions based on skin type and other factors.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Smart Packaging market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Smart Packaging market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

