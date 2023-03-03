Complement-Targeted Therapeutics Market Report (2022 to 2030) – Sanofi, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Dianthus Therapies and Creative Biolabs

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global complement-targeted therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030, owing to the rising awareness of complement-mediated disorders, increasing pipeline of new drugs for treatments for complement-mediated diseases, and increased funding for complement-targeted therapeutic research and development, states Growth Plus Reports.

Market Drivers

The primary factors influencing the global complement-targeted therapies market growth are the rising awareness of complement-mediated disorders and the advantages of complement-targeted treatments. The global complement-targeted therapies market is growing because of the rapid innovation in novel, cutting-edge complement-targeted therapies. Moreover, the market is fueled by public and private investments in healthcare. Chronic illnesses are more prevalent in the elderly, increasing the need for complement-targeted therapies. The increased funding for the complement-targeted therapeutic research and development market is helping the market growth. Additionally, the increasing pipeline of new drugs in development and growing demand for treatments for complement-mediated diseases are also fueling the market.

The global complement-targeted therapeutics market has been analyzed from three perspectives: Disease Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Disease Type Segmentation’

Based on disease type, the global complement-targeted therapeutics market is segmented into:

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria

Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (Ahus)

Sickle Cell Disease

Others

In 2021, the sickle cell disease segment held the largest revenue share of the complement-targeted therapeutics market due to the increasing prevalence of this condition. Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a genetic blood disorder that affects hemoglobin, the protein responsible for carrying oxygen to the tissues. In sickle cell disease, hemoglobin molecules turn into rigid, sickle-shaped cells, obstructing blood flow and leading to pain, organ damage, and other serious health issues. This condition is caused by a gene mutation that provides instructions for making hemoglobin and is passed down from parents to children through inheritance. The high prevalence of sickle cell disease is mainly urging the demand for novel complement-targeted therapeutics.

Excerpts from ‘By Distribution Channel Segmentation’

Based on the distribution channels, the global complement-targeted therapeutics market is segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

In 2021, hospital pharmacies dominated the complement-targeted therapeutics market, contributing the largest revenue share. This is due to the crucial role played by hospital pharmacies in distributing and dispensing these specialized drugs to patients suffering from complement-mediated diseases such as paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS). Hospital pharmacies are equipped with advanced technology and processes that effectively manage and dispense high-cost, specialized medications, including complement-targeted therapeutics. They also have a trained workforce, including pharmacists and technicians, who possess the necessary knowledge to handle, store, and dispense these drugs. Additionally, the trend toward centralization and standardization of hospital pharmacy operations is driving growth in this segment.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global complement-targeted therapeutics market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global complement-targeted therapeutics market in 2021, owing to improved healthcare infrastructure, the presence of significant market competitors, and the increasing incidence of complement-mediated diseases. Additionally, the region is experiencing a wide range of research and development activities ongoing in complement therapies, eventually resulting in the region's growth. For instance, in November 2022, Dianthus Therapies, a biotechnology company focusing on creating the next generation of antibody complement therapies, stated that the first healthy volunteers in DNTH103's Phase 1 clinical study had been dosed. DNTH103 is a selective inhibitor of the active C1s protein in the complement system's classical pathway. The activation of the classical route has been associated with morbidity in several autoimmune diseases. Unlike drugs that disrupt the complement system in general, specific blocking the classical route protects lectin and alternative complement pathway immune responses against bacterial infections.

Firms are also involved in partnering with each other to develop new methods and enhance patient outcomes. For instance, in November 2022, KORU Medical Systems, Inc., a well-known medical technology company recognized for producing cutting-edge subcutaneous infusion solutions, expanded its collaboration with Kira Pharmaceuticals. Kira will use KORU Medical's Freedom System in Phase II clinical trials of KP-104, a groundbreaking bifunctional complement inhibitor, for three therapeutic indications: IgA Neuropathy (IgAN), Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G), and Thrombotic Microangiopathy secondary to Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE-TMA) in hematology. The partnership's goal is to provide high-value care to patients in the comfort of their own homes.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the global complement-targeted therapeutics market are:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Creative Biolabs

Biogen

Sanofi

AbbVie Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

NovelMed Inc.

Dianthus Therapies

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments Covered Disease Type, Distribution Channel, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

