Kingdom Ombudsman Meets with President of UAE National Human Rights Institution

MOROCCO, March 3 - The Kingdom's Ombudsman, Mohamed Benalilou, held talks on Thursday in Rabat with chairman of the UAE National Human Rights Institution, Maqsoud Cruz, on the institutionalization of cooperation between the two bodies.

Benalilou expressed the readiness of the Institution to provide all the necessary support to the UAE institution regarding the component relating to the rights on administrative services and the joint work within the regional networks of mediation and ombudsman, according to a statement by the Institution of the Ombudsman of the Kingdom.

He also expressed the readiness of the institution to exchange experiences and expertise as well as to share studies and all accumulated good practices.

This proposal was welcomed by the president of the UAE Institution, who expressed his willingness to find an appropriate formula to institutionalize this cooperation, the statement said.

During this meeting, Benalilou informed the members of the Emirati delegation of the missions of the institution, to which the Moroccan constitution has conferred several prerogatives, as a body for the defense of rights that ensures good governance in the framework of transparency based on the principles of justice, fairness, simplified and flexible procedures, and in a concern for administrative security to contain any abuse in the application of authority, and which presents proposals to improve the performance of administrative services, added the statement.

For his part, Cruz gave an overview of the nature of the authority he represents, describing it as "recent", as well as its creation, its objectives, its vision, its values, its skills, the standing committees formed and its working strategy.

The Emirati delegation is visiting the Kingdom to participate in the International Conference marking the 20th anniversary of the Institution of the Kingdom's Ombudsman.

MAP: 02 March 2023