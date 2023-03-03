Suspects Sought in Package Thefts in the Sixth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in Package Theft offenses that occurred in the Sixth District.

On Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 3:12 pm, the suspect took a package from a residence in the 4700 block of B Street, Southeast. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/EyhbmEuo4Mk

On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at approximately 4:59 pm, the suspect took packages from a residence in the 3900 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in his video: https://youtu.be/JQvmDRWZaiA

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has any information about these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

