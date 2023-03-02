Arrest Made in a Sale or Distribution of Obscene Picture Offense: 200 Block of G Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Sale or Distribution of Obscene Picture offense that occurred on Monday, January 9, 2023, in the 200 block of G Street, Northeast.

On Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 10:15 am, members of the Metropolitan Police Department were notified of an incident that occurred on January 9 2023, in the 200 block of G Street, Northeast. Further investigation revealed, the suspect approached two victims and displayed a video which depicted an obscene act.

On Thursday, March 2, 2023, 33-year-old Jhervian Green, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Sale/Distribution of Obscene Picture.