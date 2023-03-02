Arrest Made in 2020 Burglary One Offenses in the Fourth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in 2020 Burglary One offenses that occurred on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, in the 300 block of Hamilton Street, Northeast.

On Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at approximately 11:14 pm, the suspect forcibly entered an occupied residence in the 3900 block of Argyle Terrace, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property and fled the scene. CCN: 20-078-611

On Thursday, May 28, 2020, at approximately 3:00 am, the suspect forcibly entered an occupied residence in the 700 block of Kenyon Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property and fled the scene. CCN: 20-078-611

On Thursday, May 28, 2020, at approximately 11:53 pm, the suspect entered an occupied residence in the 3000 block of Sherman Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property and fled the scene. CCN: 20-079-156

On Thursday, March 2, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 40-year-old David Williams, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.