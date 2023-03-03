Digital PC Games Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $22.17 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15%

DUBLIN, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital PC Games Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

The global digital pc games market will grow from $10.86 billion in 2022 to $12.67 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. The digital pc games market is expected to grow to $22.17 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.0%.

Major players in the digital PC games market are Tencent Games, Ubisoft, King, Activision Blizzard, Zynga, GungHo Online, Microsoft Corporation, Sony Corporation, Nintendo and Electronic Arts.

The digital PC games market includes revenues earned by entities by providing design, documentation, installation and support services, and producing and distributing digital video games which are played on a personal computer or laptop. The virtual environment provided by the digital PC games does not limit players by physical space or hands-on access but considers a wide range of cultural and media activities based on digital technologies.

Digital PC games have integrated different features such as voice recognition, 3D gaming, GPS tracking and many more to provide players with real-life experiences. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the digital PC games market in 2022. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the digital PC games market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main platforms of digital PC games are windows, IOS and others. iOS is a mobile operating system created and developed exclusively for Apple Inc.'s hardware. The various game subscription model include premium and freemium that are used by social gamer, serious gamers and core gamers.

The increasing demand to avail PC games digitally is contributing to the growth of the market. The advantage of convenience, cross-buying, and easy to store that are provided by digital distribution impel the players to access PC games digitally. The gamers can get pre-loaded games when they are pre-ordered and will have immediate access to the games the moment they are launched in the market.

According to a survey conducted by GameIndustry.biz along with Ipsos, 30% of respondents considered buying digitally due to the low price that is being offered and 20% bought them for a discount. 15% responded that they will have access to the games as soon as they see it on any other platform and 7% responded that they would pre-order to get access to the games when it is launched in the market. The increasing demand for digital distribution will drive the digital PC games market.

The piracy of digital PC games majorly restrains the growth of the market. Piracy is the unauthorized reproduction of the content. Pirating the digital PC games will result in a loss in revenue and will hamper the growth of the market. For instance, Irdeto disclosed that there were 355,664 torrent downloads of a major sports title on pay-to-paly (P2P) network. This brings in a potential loss of $21.34 million. Piracy is a major threat in the digital PC games industry if the games are compromised within 2 weeks of their launch and burden with huge revenue losses. The piracy of digital PC games is thereby an obstacle to the market.

The emergence of cloud gaming is a major trend in the digital PC games market. Cloud gaming is a disruptive platform where the provider runs the game on its servers and then streams back the display and expands the users for premium games. The advantage of streaming games from the cloud increases the number of users for digital PC games as it eliminates the need for upgrading hardware.

For instance, in September 2022, M1 Limited, a Singapore-based telecommunications company announced the launch of Zolaz, a cloud gaming subscription service that allows customers to play anywhere, at any time, and on any device. Zolaz offers a 'all-you-can-play' on-demand gaming experience to both mid-core and casual gamers.

Subscribers will have instant and unlimited access to over 400 high-quality PC and console titles, including those from AAA publishers. Zolaz registration is available to MI customers both online and through the My MI App. The cloud gaming subscription costs SGD 14.98/month with no contract.

The countries covered in the digital PC games market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

