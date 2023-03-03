AntNetworX Announces Smart Wallet Public Test Release with a Whole Host of Groundbreaking and Unique Features

AntNetworX delivers gasless, seamless, & user-friendly Web 3.0 solutions accelerating global use & adoption of DeFi & Crypto.

Sharjah Media City, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2023) - AntNetworX will release its Smart Wallet Public Beta on 08/03/2022 at 20:00UTC with a whole host of revolutionary and unique features.

The AntNetworX community are currently testing the first version of the APK and providing important feedbacks and change ideas which will be implemented in the next public release. AntXWallet will be available for the Web, IOS and on the Google Play Store ensuring great compatibility options for all.

Some of the most noteworthy and exciting features for AntXWallet are below. All will be available 08/03/2023 at 20:00UTC.

Wallet creation via Gmail / Magic Link , with creation of the Wallet taking roughly 10 seconds.

Polygon, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain and NFTs available.

Send and Receive/Transfer with rewards.

Buy BNB without leaving the Wallet.

Market Data.

User Profile.

Buy Crypto inside AntXWallet.

Buy Ethereum, BNB or BTC with AntXWallet via Credit or Debit Card.

View and Track Monthly Expenses and generate Monthly Statements.

AntXWallet will be integrated with AntXWork and will make it easier for freelancers to onboard on the platform.

Social login via Google, Facebook or Twitter.

AntNetworX will be integrating Ankr with their Smart Wallet. This is for the Magic Link technology that they have implemented so users can create a wallet in a few quick and easy steps.

Ankr allows developers to build on Web3 with a fast, reliable and distributed network of blockchain nodes and has some of the fastest and most reliable infrastructure in the game.

AntNetworX have also partnered with Biconomy who are a Binance listed top 300 project. They have integrated their gasless technologies to AntXWork to totally eliminate gas fees and will be working closely with AntNetworX in the future.

