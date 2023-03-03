Coloured Ties Announces Loan Agreements

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2023) - Coloured Ties Capital Inc. TIE ("CTI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a loan agreement dated March 1, 2023 (the "Loan Agreement") with Quebec Pegmatite Corporation ("Quebec Pegmatite"), pursuant to which the Company has agreed to lend Quebec Pegmatite CDN$1,185,288.50 (the "QPC Loan"). The QPC Loan shall bear interest at a rate of 4.0% per annum and is due in full on December 31, 2024.

Quebec Pegmatite is a subsidiary of the Company. As such, the Loan constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions and Multilateral Instrument 61 - 101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such QPC Loan is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the QPC Loan exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

