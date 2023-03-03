JKL CAPITAL Awarded Best Performance from a Crypto-Market Neutral Fund

JKL Capital named winner of Hedgeweek US Digital Assets Awards 2023 in ‘Best Crypto Market Neutral Performance: Veteran’ category

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JKL Capital, a leading digital asset manager, was awarded Hedgeweek US Digital Assets Award in recognition of the fund’s trailing three-years market neutral performance. The Winners Gala took place last night (March 2nd) at Convene 101 Park Avenue, New York, where fund managers, investors and fund service providers gathered to celebrate top performers in the Digital Assets industry.



Hedgeweek partners with BarclayHedge to pre-select fund managers based on their performance. This year, Hedgeweek Digital Assets Awards have seen fantastic engagement: in total more than 20,000 votes were cast by asset managers, investors and funds.

“For our investors, the award is a testament to JKL Capital’s rigorous risk management processes and successful performance in a volatile market,” said Lin Cheung, JKL Group CEO. “Our quantitative trading strategies use a combination of technical methods in data analysis, machine learning and artificial intelligence. These strategies have been rigorously tested and refined over the years, ensuring that the firm is well-positioned to navigate any market environment.” JKL Capital’s focus on volatility trading strategies made the asset manager agnostic to market sell-offs of 2022.

About JKL Group

JKL Capital is the financial arm of a broader JKL Group. Founded in 2017, JKL Group covers a wide range of digital asset services including Bitcoin Mining, OTC, Asset Management and Lending.

Significant highlight of 2022 was the group’s expansion into Bitcoin mining. JKL’s first mining facility has an initial capacity of 35MW (hosting 10 thousand mining rigs) based in Texas, US. In addition, JKL Group incubated an early-stage Web3 project LENA Network - an NFT staking platform which aims to provide users with a new way to generate liquidity on their digital assets.

JKL Capital – Market-Neutral Strategy

At JKL Capital, arbitrage opportunities are captured by the fund’s Basis Spread Mean Reversion strategy. It takes advantage of trading opportunities across cryptocurrency cash and derivatives markets while capturing divergences between markets with sufficient liquidity.

JKL Capital – Directional Strategy

JKL’s Directional Quantitative Strategy is an institutional-grade investment product which leverages a proprietary trading system running portfolio allocations, trade executions and risk management. The strategy mimics traditional CTA strategies and is mainly focused on predicting short-term price movements in top 30 cryptocurrencies ranked by transaction volume.

JKL Capital – AI Trading Strategy – to be introduced in Q2 2023

JKL Capital is excited to launch its new proprietary trading strategy leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data methods. The strategy was subjected to rigorous research and development over 2+ years that included refining algorithms and calibrating parameters. The resulting system is capable of recognizing potential trading opportunities based on prevailing market conditions and executes trades with adequate risk management. It is also trained to automatically adjust its approach as market dynamic changes over time.

Visit JKL Group’s website www.jkl.group to find out more about their digital asset services and Bitcoin mining facilities.

Contact: Investor Relations Team

Email: ir@jkl.group

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c39ce52f-ffb2-4d8a-94bd-c27a4f805f68