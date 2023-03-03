Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,025 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,977 in the last 365 days.

Corbion: Full Year 2022 Results

Corbion, the Amsterdam-listed company that champions preservation through the application of science, today publishes its annual results for the year ending 31 December 2022.

2022 Key highlights include:

  • Total net sales growth of 36.2% at €1,457.9 million (FY 2021: €1,070.8 million)
  • Organic net sales growth of 24.6%. Core organic net sales growth: 24.3%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was €184.4 million (FY 2021: €135.8 million; organic increase: 17.9%)
  • Operating result was €110.8 million (FY 2021: €82.0 million)
  • Free cash flow was €-160.1 million (FY 2021: €-97.0 million)
  • Covenant net debt/covenant EBITDA reduced to 3.0x (H1 2022: 3.3x)
  • Proposed regular cash dividend of €0.56 per share
  • Advance 2025 strategy implementation and updated objectives remain on track
  • Near-term guidance and medium targets are unchanged

€ million YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Total growth Organic growth
Net sales 1,457.9 1,070.8 36.2% 24.6%
Adjusted EBITDA 184.4 135.8 35.8% 17.9%
Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.6% 12.7%    
Operating result 110.8 82.0 35.1% 18.1%
ROCE 9.6% 9.6%    

Commenting on today's results, Olivier Rigaud, CEO, said:

"We are proud to have delivered strong growth in both sales and EBITDA during a period of unprecedented cost inflation and supply chain disruptions. Our full-year organic sales growth of 24.6% and organic Adjusted EBITDA growth of 17.9% demonstrate the strong potential of our strategy and excellence of execution. We successfully increased prices to compensate for additional input costs and delivered a volume/mix growth in the core business of 5.6%, despite the previously highlighted slowdown in the PLA market. Algae Ingredients continued its strong growth dynamics. We have made substantial progress in our sustainability efforts during 2022 and by the end of the year our more ambitious emission reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi). The new reduction goals align with the ambition to limit average global temperature rise to 1.5°C. Our strategy to drive sustainable growth is showing results, and we are confident achieving our updated Advance 2025 initiatives and targets."

Attachment


© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Corbion: Full Year 2022 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more