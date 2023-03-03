Toyoda Gosei Launches Large High Pressure Hydrogen Tank for Commercial Vehicles

Expanding its lineup to meet the wider use of fuel cell vehicles

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. 7282 has launched a large high pressure hydrogen tank. The needs for these large tanks is expected to grow for the use on the fuel cell trucks that run on hydrogen. The new tanks are used in the mass-market light-duty fuel cell electric trucks that are being brought to the market by Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT),1 backed by Toyota Motor Corporation, Isuzu Motors Limited, and others.

This press release features multimedia.

These newly-developed large tanks can be filled with about eight times as much hydrogen as the passenger fuel cell vehicle tanks2 Toyoda Gosei produces for the Toyota Mirai (the second generation model), which are installed in the rear of that vehicle. In developing the larger tanks, Toyoda Gosei applied the technology for high-efficiency storage of hydrogen the company and Toyota Motor had refined in the tanks for the Mirai.

Delivery trucks travel long distances and make multiple deliveries each day, so need to have a long driving range and fast refueling. Fuel cell trucks meet these needs and are expected to come into greater use. Toyoda Gosei will contribute to a hydrogen society through the development and production of hydrogen tanks that are a crucial component of fuel cell vehicles.

1 Established in April 2021 as a company that plans CASE technologies and services for commercial vehicles. It not only contributes to a carbon-neutral society but also addresses issues in the transportation industry, such as alleviating driver and worker burden.

2 Developed jointly with Toyota and produced at Toyoda Gosei's Inabe Plant since November 2020.

