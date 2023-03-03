MACAU, March 3 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, will visit Beijing from Saturday to Monday (4 to 6 March), and will attend on Sunday (5 March) the opening of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress.
While Mr Ho is away, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon, will be Acting Chief Executive.
CE to attend National People’s Congress opening in Beijing
