Việt Nam supports Japan’s initiatives towards net zero emissions: diplomat

VIETNAM, March 3 - TOKYO — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Trần Hồng Hà's participation in the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo will solidify Việt Nam's dedication to tackling climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Nguyễn Đức Minh, Chargé d'affaires of the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, has affirmed.

Minh spoke to the Vietnam News Agency before the Deputy PM's trip to Japan, highlighting Việt Nam's commitment to sustainable development and the nation's support for the Japanese Government’s initiatives towards achieving net zero emissions.

The AZEC Ministerial Meeting is scheduled for March 2-3, and it serves as a platform for countries to discuss strategies and initiatives to address climate change.

The meeting, initiated by Japanese PM Kishida Fumio, is the first ministerial event among Japan, Southeast Asian countries, and Australia to discuss measures for supporting renewable energy development and use and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

According to the official, the participation of the deputy head of government is important to reaffirm Việt Nam's determination to implement its commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate change.

He said that Deputy PM Hà’s attendance at the conference would promote cooperation on environment and energy and discussions on setting concrete roadmaps to develop initiatives.

Minh noted that Việt Nam is one of the countries most affected by climate change. The World Bank estimates that climate variation will weigh 3.5 per cent of the Southeast Asian nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2050.

Việt Nam has set a target to become an industrialised country by 2030. To achieve this goal, the country needs to carry out the energy transition, transform the economy to achieve net zero, and protect people from natural disasters and the negative impacts of climate change. The transfer of technology and the training of high-quality human resources are prerequisites for achieving these objectives. Việt Nam will focus on these fields at the conference and seek the cooperation of developed countries, especially Japan.

As Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Deputy PM Hà has participated in establishing Việt Nam’s strategic partnership with Japan and voiced support for the Japanese Government’s initiatives towards the goal of net zero emissions.

The two countries have a long-standing cooperation in multiple spheres, including environmental protection and climate change. Realising the importance of cooperation to resolve global challenges, they have carried out various initiatives to minimize the impacts of climate change and achieved some accomplishments. They have completed policies and implemented projects to respond to climate change.

Nearly US$1.5 billion was mobilised to implement programmes and projects in 61 provinces and cities in Việt Nam through the Support Programme to Respond to Climate Change from 2011-2020. With the support of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Vietnamese Government adopted the Green Growth Strategy in 2012 to promote sustainable development by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving energy efficiency, and promoting the use of renewable energy.

Việt Nam is among the countries most affected by climate change, experiencing droughts, floods, and sea level rise. Japan has helped Việt Nam adapt to these impacts through various initiatives, including the projects of integrated coastal zone management and the Hồng (Red) River Delta climate change adaptation. Japan has also been supporting Việt Nam's efforts to adapt to climate change, control environmental pollution, and protect forests as Việt Nam faces deforestation and forest degradation due to illegal logging and the expansion of agricultural production, according to the diplomat.

The two countries have signed a cooperation plan on climate change toward carbon neutrality by 2050, which is important to implementing the Vietnamese and Japanese PMs’ commitments announced at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in 2021.

Bilateral collaboration in environmental and climate change has recorded enormous attainments and positive effects. However, much needs to be done to deal with these global challenges, and the countries’ partnership will continue playing an important role in the efforts to achieve sustainable development, Minh added. VNS