New President to be announced Thursday

VIETNAM, March 1 - HÀ NỘI — The new State President of Việt Nam will take the oath at an extraordinary meeting of the 15th National Assembly at around 10am on Thursday.

The 15th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee has decided to convene an extraordinary meeting on Thursday morning.

The decision was made based on the Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, the amended Law on Organisation of the National Assembly No 57/2014/QH13, regulations of the National Assembly meetings and the Resolution No 102/2015/QH13, according to the Secretary General of National Assembly Bùi Văn Cường.

The oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected President will be broadcast live on VTV1, VOV1 and the National Assembly's television channel from around 10am. — VNS