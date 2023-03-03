Foreign leaders congratulate newly elected President Võ Văn Thưởng

VIETNAM, March 3 -

HÀ NỘI — Leaders of Laos, China, Cambodia and Cuba have extended their congratulations to Võ Văn Thưởng on his election as President of Việt Nam.

In his letter of congratulations, Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith stressed that the election of Thưởng as Việt Nam’s President reflects the confidence of the Party, the State and people of Việt Nam in the comrade.

The Lao President affirmed his willingness for cooperation in order to contribute to consolidating the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, comradeship and fraternity between the two Parties, States and peoples founded by Presidents Hồ Chí Minh, and Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong, and preserved and promoted by generations of leaders of the two countries.

He expressed his belief that Thưởng, with his capacity and experience, along with other Vietnamese leaders, will drive the country towards the goal of a strong country, wealthy people, and a democratic, fair and civilised society.

He noted his wish that the Việt Nam-Laos relationship will be evergreen and everlasting.

In a congratulatory message, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasised the neighbourliness and friendship between the two countries, saying he and Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng last year reached important common perceptions on consolidating the traditional friendship, enhancing strategic exchanges, deepening the mutually beneficial cooperation, and working together for a bright future for the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era.

Xi affirmed the due importance he attaches to the bilateral ties and his readiness to work together with Thưởng to foster the relations in a stable and healthy manner.

He wished Việt Nam prosperity, and Vietnamese people happiness, and that Thưởng will gain greater achievements in his new position.

In his congratulatory letter, Cambodian King Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni extended his congratulations to Võ Văn Thưởng on his election as President of Việt Nam by the Vietnamese National Assembly.

He expressed his firm belief that under the leadership of the President, Việt Nam will continue reaping great achievements, developing rapidly in all spheres, and playing an important role in the region and the world.

The King also believed that relations between Cambodia and Việt Nam will be more close-knit and fruitful for the sake of peace, stability, cooperation and mutual development.

President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez also extended his best regards and wish of success to President Võ Văn Thưởng when the latter has taken this important position.

He expressed his strong belief that Cuba and Việt Nam would continue strengthening cooperative ties in all areas as well as consolidating exemplary relations between the two Parties, States and people based on their mutual political trust and regular sharing of experience in a common effort to build socialism.

President Diaz-Canel Bermudez also reaffirmed his steadfast will to continue with efforts to nurture the traditional fraternal solidarity between Cuba and Việt Nam. — VNS