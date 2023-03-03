Microbiome Sequencing Market: Opportunities and Challenges in a Rapidly Growing Industry

Growth in use of microbiome sequencing in early disease diagnosis and utilization of this technology are driving factors for the market

What is Microbiome Sequencing?

Microbiome sequencing is the process of identifying and analyzing the genetic material of microorganisms that live in a particular environment or organism. This can include bacteria, viruses, fungi, and other microorganisms that inhabit our bodies, the soil, the oceans, and other ecosystems.

Microbiome sequencing has become a powerful tool for studying the diversity and functions of microbial communities in a variety of settings, including human health and disease, agriculture, and environmental conservation. It has the potential to provide insights into the roles of microorganisms in these systems and to inform the development of new therapies and strategies for managing microbial communities.

Microbiome Sequencing Market

By end-user, the academic institutes and research centers segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, generating nearly more than half of the global microbiome sequencing market revenue and would also register the fastest CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Microbiome Sequencing Market-

Rise in microbiome research and sequencing to better understand how viruses affect human health and alert from future diseases, during the pandemic, had a moderately positive impact on the global microbiome sequencing market. However, as the global situation has recovered, the market has now got back on track.

Furthermore, North America is expected to witness highest growth, in terms of revenue, owing to increase in awareness toward microbiome sequencing and rise in government initiatives promoting research activities for development of new advanced sequencing techniques. Upsurge in healthcare expenditure in the emerging economies is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the market expansion. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness notable growth, owing to rise in investments for development of microbiome sequencing techniques and increase in use of microbiomes in genomics & proteomics.

Microbiome Sequencing Market Key Players –

The microbiome sequencing market has several key players, including:

Illumina: a leading provider of DNA sequencing platforms and reagents, including the MiSeq and HiSeq systems used for microbiome sequencing.

Thermo Fisher Scientific: offers a range of solutions for microbiome sequencing, including the Ion Torrent sequencing platform and associated reagents.

Qiagen: provides a range of microbiome sequencing solutions, including DNA extraction kits, sequencing libraries, and bioinformatics software.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies: offers the MinION and PromethION nanopore sequencing platforms, which enable real-time sequencing of DNA and RNA molecules.

Pacific Biosciences: provides the Sequel and Sequel II systems for long-read sequencing of DNA and RNA molecules.

BGI Group: a genomics company that offers a range of sequencing services, including microbiome sequencing, using its high-throughput sequencers.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: provides sequencing systems, reagents, and software for microbiome sequencing, including the GS FLX and GS Junior platforms.

Microbiome Sequencing Market Statistics –

The microbiome sequencing market size was valued for $859.42 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $3,417.09 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031.

