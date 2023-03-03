Arrest Made and Additional Suspects Sought in an Attempted Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 1300 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Attempted Unarmed Carjacking Offense that occurred on Friday, February 10, 2023, in the 1300 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:46 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was inside of their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects demanded that the victim exit the vehicle. When the victim exited the vehicle, one of the suspects pepper sprayed the victim. The suspects then fled the scene without obtaining the vehicle.

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, 22-year-old Markea Chambers, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Carjacking.

This case remains under investigation. Additional suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.