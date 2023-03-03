Two Weeks Left for Alabama Storm Survivors to Apply for Federal Assistance

PRATTVILLE, Ala.– Alabama homeowners and renters who sustained damage to their primary property from the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes have two weeks left to apply for federal assistance.

The deadline is March 16, 2023, for survivors to apply for federal assistance in Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Mobile, Morgan, Sumter, and Tallapoosa counties.

FEMA assistance for individuals affected by the Jan. 12 storms may cover rental assistance, temporary housing, home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs. FEMA grants do not have to be repaid. FEMA assistance is non-taxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid, or other benefits.

Homeowners and renters in the designated counties can apply for assistance the following ways.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The helpline is open, and help is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov

Download the free FEMA mobile app for smartphones.

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). To find a center close to you, go online to: fema.gov/drc

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, youtube.com/watch?v= WZGpWI2RCNw.

When applying, homeowners and renters will need:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security Number

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

If you are unable to locate important documents, FEMA will help you to identify other ways to verify your information.

Disaster assistance is not a substitute for insurance and cannot compensate for all losses caused by a disaster. The assistance is intended to meet basic needs and supplement disaster recovery efforts.

For information on Alabama’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4684. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.