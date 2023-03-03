Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim

CANADA, March 3 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Mayor of Vancouver, Ken Sim. They discussed several shared priorities, including housing, infrastructure, climate resiliency, health and safety, and reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

The Prime Minister and the Mayor agreed that continued collaboration between all orders of governments will be needed to address the supply of housing in Vancouver, as well as to ensure Vancouver’s infrastructure needs are met. They discussed major proposed projects that will benefit the entire Lower Mainland region, such as the Millennium Line UBC Extension.

The two leaders discussed the work governments are doing to improve housing, health care, and safety in Vancouver communities, such as in Chinatown and the Downtown Eastside, including for Indigenous residents. They also spoke about the important work of adapting to the impacts of climate change, including extreme weather.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Mayor Sim agreed to remain in close contact and to continue working on these and other shared priorities, including growing the economy, creating good middle-class jobs, and making life more affordable for people.