Global Organic Fruit And Nut Farming Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s “Organic Fruit And Nut Farming Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the organic fruit and nut farming global market. As per TBRC’s organic fruit and nut farming market forecast, the global organic fruit and nut farming market size is expected to grow to $60.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.4%.

The increasing demand for organic food is a key factor driving the growth of the organic fruit and nut farming global market. North America is expected to hold the largest organic fruit and nut farming market share. Major players in the organic fruit and nut farming market include Biorfarm, Koraput Organic, MyGreen Mart, Organic Tapovana, Plenty, Atlántica Agrícola.

The production of organic crops in the vertical farming method is a key trend in the organic fruit and nut farming global market. The method of cultivating crops indoors by utilising vertical space to enhance growth is known as vertical farming. A vertical farm will increase food production per acre of land, and by sitting near an urban environment, this can minimise long distribution chains and get fresher food to consumers’ tables. Using this process, a US-based company, Plenty, produces fruit and vegetables, and the company is building a 100,000 square foot vertical farming warehouse. This farm is planned to generate 4.5 million pounds of greens each year.

By Product Type: Orange Groves, Citrus Groves, Non-Citrus Fruit, Nuts, Other Product Types

By Farming Type: Pure Organic farming, Intergrated Oraganic farming

By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Other Distribution Channels.

By Geography: The organic fruit and nut farming global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Organic fruit farming is defined as the practice of growing crops without the use of herbicides, synthetic pesticides, and fertilizers. Organic nuts farming refers to growing nuts without the use of chemicals such as pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers.

