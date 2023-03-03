ALLY Energy Shares New Study Showing Changes in the Global Energy Workforce

ALLY Energy welcomes the study from NES Fircroft to be presented at ALLY Energy Workforce of the Future Summit in Houston on Monday, March 6

HOUSTON, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building a diverse, inclusive workforce to power the energy transition is one of the most important tasks the world faces. Bringing together people of different backgrounds, skills and perspectives is a necessity for innovation and creativity in building a lower carbon, more sustainable future. When industry leaders in Houston attend ALLY Energy's 5th Annual Energy Workforce of the Future Summit on March 6, they'll see the results of a new global study showing what it takes to achieve that task.

The 2023 Energy Transition Outlook from NES Fircroft surveyed more than 11,000 people across the sector, from oil and gas to renewables. Packed with detailed analysis, the report shows what it takes to attract and retain highly skilled employees.

"Amid a tight labor market, intense competition for talent, and tremendous investments flowing into climatetech, energy companies need to know everything they can about how to compete for the best employees," says ALLY Chief Executive Officer Katie Mehnert. "This report provides new and important insights."

The study features a message from Mehnert: "We need to understand the workforce now, and how it is changing rapidly. We need to know what makes people satisfied or dissatisfied in different parts of the sector; what they're looking for; what their challenges are; and what will help attract and retain new recruits."

"We're delighted to profile our 2nd Energy Transition Report at ALLY's event," says Vicki Codd, group marketing director at NES Fircroft. "As the energy sector transforms into a decarbonised, digitalised industry, it is crucial that we ensure the talent pools are available and that we have the right balance of skills and experience to deliver the projects of the future. With this report, we hope to offer energy employers unique insight into the current temperature of the talent landscape and how they can attract, retain and develop the expertise they need."

The report adds to other studies providing energy leaders important data, such as the U.S. Energy & Employment Jobs Report from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The Energy Workforce of the Future Summit will be held March 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST at the historic Petroleum Club of Houston and online. That evening, the Cleantech Leaders Roundtable will take place at the same location (in person only) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. CST.

Mehnert will discuss ALLY's Energy Workforce of the Future™ roadmap, the result of work by 80 companies, affinity groups, startups and schools, providing guidance on four critical areas: attraction, retention, culture and community.

Other speakers include:

Dr. Vanessa Chan , Chief Commercialization Officer, Director of the Office of Technology Transitions at the U.S. Department of Energy

, Chief Commercialization Officer, Director of the Office of Technology Transitions at the U.S. Department of Energy Christine Todd Whitman , co-chair of the Forward Party and former EPA administrator

, co-chair of the Forward Party and former EPA administrator Paula Glover , CEO of Alliance to Save Energy and board member of Talos Energy

, CEO of Alliance to Save Energy and board member of Talos Energy Kevin Taylor , CEO of Greentown Labs

, CEO of Greentown Labs Dr. Jennifer Holmgren , CEO of LanzaTech

Limited tickets are on sale. To register, visit:

ALLY Energy Workforce of the Future Summit: Register

Cleantech Leaders Roundtable Evening Event: Register

The 2023 Energy Transition Outlook can be found here.

About ALLY Energy

ALLY Energy is an online workforce development platform for professionals seeking work in the global energy industry. Dozens of companies have joined the ALLY Community. It has been named a 2023 Outstanding Diverse Organization by the Houston Business Journal. CEO and founder Katie Mehnert is also an ambassador for the U.S. Department of Energy's Equity in Energy Initiative and a representative for the National Petroleum Council. A former executive in Big Oil, she started ALLY in 2014 and has bootstrapped the company to record growth. For more information, visit allyenergy.com.

