Dispute Between Treace Medical and Fusion Orthopedics Resolved

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. TMCI ("Treace Medical") and Fusion Orthopedics, LLC ("Fusion Orthopedics") jointly announce that they have reached an amicable resolution of the litigation between the parties.

Treace Medical filed the lawsuit on March 29, 2022 against Fusion Orthopedics in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona, Civil Action No. 2:22- cv-00490, alleging patent, trademark, and copyright infringement, as well as various unfair trade practices based on Fusion Orthopedics' use, sale, and promotion of the Lapilock 4D Advanced Bunion Surgery, including false advertising and unfair competition.

Fusion Orthopedics subsequently filed counterclaims against Treace Medical, requesting declaratory judgment of non-infringement and invalidity of the patents, declaratory judgment of invalidity of Treace Medical's LAPIPLASTY trademark, as well as various unfair trade practices based on Treace Medical's use, sale, and promotion of the Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction, including counterclaims of false descriptions and false advertising.

In March 2023, the parties entered into an agreement to settle this matter. While the terms of the settlement are confidential, Fusion Orthopedics is pleased with the outcome.

Fusion Orthopedics (www.fusionorthopedics.com) is a medical device company established in 2014 and known for numerous innovative technologies in the foot and ankle orthopedic market.

