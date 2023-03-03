JCtrans Event Has Concluded Successfully in Pattaya Thailand

Pattaya, Thailand--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2023) - JCtrans announces the 2023 12th Global Freight Forwarders Conference has been successfully concluded on March 1st. The conference attracted 1,207 companies from 104 countries with a total of 2,206 logistics industry personnel attending.

( Opening Ceremony of JCtrans Event)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8247/156922_3f16773de43e4a27_001full.jpg

Mr. Korn Dabbaransi, former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand, attended the conference and delivered a speech.

Mr. Qiu Junjie, Chairman and CEO of JCtrans, introduced a new and upgraded service concept.

As an industrial Internet platform, JCtrans has built a community-based global freight platform by increasing investment in technology research. JCtrans will continue to promote the digital transformation of the industry.

Ms. Zheng Jiening, President of JCtrans Global Freight Forwarding Community, also mentioned that the JCtrans Community has three core business segments: membership, freight related services and global events.

(Scene of the welcome dinner)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8247/156922_0e5929a514f57ae3_002full.jpg

JCtrans Event, a brand-new global event brand, made its debut at this conference, covering global conference, exhibition, forums, salons, port clubs and cloud meetings.

Ms. Li Yida, Vice President of JCtrans Global Freight Forwarding Community, said that JCtrans team consists of industry experts with more than ten years of experience in international logistics, as well as product R&D talents from former Internet giants.

Founded in 2003, JCtrans provides services such as financial protection, marketing and promotion, business matching, online transactions and insurance to help global freight forwarding companies. JCtrans members cover 200 countries around the world, with an average of more than 300,000 visitors per month, an average of 30,000 active paid users per month, and a cumulative amount of online payment and settlement exceeding USD 10 billion. JCtrans is committed to integrating scientific and technological concepts into the traditional logistics industry, building an industrial Internet ecosystem and cooperating with global freight forwarders.

Company Name: JCtrans Co.,Ltd.

Contact Person: Dada Li

Email: dada@jctrans.net

Country: China

Website: https://www.jctrans.net

