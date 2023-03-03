Global Milk Substitutes (Non Dairy Milk) Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Milk Substitutes (Nondairy Milk) Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Milk Substitutes (Non Dairy Milk) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the milk substitutes (non dairy milk) global market. As per TBRC’s milk substitutes (non dairy milk) market forecast, the global milk substitutes (non dairy milk) market is expected to grow to $58.6 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.4%.

The growth in the milk substitutes (non dairy milk) global market is due to the increasing consumer's preference for vegan food. North America region is expected to hold the largest milk substitutes (non dairy milk) market share. Major players in the milk substitutes (non dairy milk) market include Hain Celestial Group, WhiteWave Foods, ADM, Nutriops S.L and Blue Diamond Growers.

Trending Milk Substitutes (Non Dairy Milk) Market Trend

Non-dairy milk producing companies are increasingly focusing on improving the shelf life of their products. Companies are trying to decrease the rate of bacterial formation in non-dairy milk through bacterial clarification using separators intended to remove bacterial spores. Ultra-pasteurization involves heating milk to a temperature of more than 280°F for at least 2 seconds that will kill harmful bacteria and increases shelf life to up to 120 days.

Milk Substitutes (Non Dairy Milk) Market Segments

By Type: Soy Milk, Almond Milk, Rice Milk, Other Types

By Application: Food, Beverages

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels

By Formulation: Plain-Sweetened, Plain-Unsweetened, Flavored-Sweetened, Other Formulations

By Geography: The milk substitutes (non dairy milk) global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The milk substitutes (non-dairy milk) market consists of sales of milk substitutes. This industry includes establishments that produce milk substitutes such as soy milk, almond milk, and rice milk.

Milk Substitutes (Non Dairy Milk) Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

The Milk Substitutes (Non Dairy Milk) Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on milk substitutes (non dairy milk) market size, drivers and milk substitutes (non dairy milk) market trends, milk substitutes (non dairy milk) global market major players, milk substitutes (non dairy milk) market share and competitors' revenues, market positioning, and milk substitutes (non dairy milk) global market growth across geographies. The milk substitutes (non dairy milk) market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

