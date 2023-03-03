Global Military Radars Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Military Radars Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 3, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Military Radars Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the military radars global market. As per TBRC’s military radars market forecast, the global military radars market size is expected to grow to $79.37 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Growth in defense spending by emerging economies has contributed to the growth of the military radar market. North America is expected to hold the largest military radars market share. Major players in the military radars market include Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Thales Group, BAE Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, Leonardo.

The MIMO (multiple inputs, multiple outputs) system is increasingly being used in the military radar market. A MIMO radar system is used for simultaneous transmission and reception by multiple antennas or channels. They are also used to gain a low probability of intercepting radar signals. For instance, in November 2020, Advanced Protection Systems Inc., a US-based security system supplier, introduced an advanced FIELDctrl 3D MIMO radar for military, security, and critical infrastructure applications. The advanced radar is large, featuring MIMO, MHT, and micro-doppler capabilities. The advanced radar addresses requirements such as precision of detection and classification, quality of clutter removal, accuracy of tracking, and a super-high refresh rate in military applications.

By Type: Land Radar, Naval Radar, Airborne Radar, Space-Based Radar

By Functionality: Surveillance and Airborne Early Warning Radar, Tracking and Fire Control Radar, Multi-Function Radar, Synthetic Aperture and Moving Target Indicator Radar, Ground Penetrating Radar

By Application: Weapon Guidance, Airspace Monitoring and Traffic Managent, Ground Surveillance and Intruder Detection, Air and Missile Defense, Navigation, Airborne Mapping, Ground Force Protection and Counter-Battery, Mine-Detection and Underground Mapping

By Geography: The global military radars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Military radar is a detection system used in the military to detect the presence, direction, distance, and speed of air, ground, and sea targets. The military radar includes components such as a transmitter, antenna, receiver, and indicator.

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Military Radars Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides military radars analysis and insights on military radars market size, drivers and military radars trends, military radars market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and military radars market growth across geographies.

