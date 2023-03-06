FIRMACHAIN’s 2023 Roadmap focuses on ecosystem expansion and the enhancement of CosmWasm based services
Useful for blockchain, web3.0 companies Ecosystem expansion through verification service, DAO, DEX etc. Increase accessibility through open source, open API
By providing Open APIs and open source projects we are planning to make the fruits of our development more accessible to companies that are planning to utilize blockchain and web3 related technology.”SINGAPORE, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trust based comprehensive blockchain platform FIRMACHAIN announced their roadmap for 2023 which focuses mainly on ecosystem expansion and the enhancement of CosmWasm based services.
— FIRMACHAIN CEO Young In Yoon
The 2023 roadmap of FIRMACHAIN includes items such as the development of the Verify service, DAO system tool, NFT explorer, advancement of the FirmaStation, DApp support and the Colosseum mainnet security audit. Furthermore, through DEX listing, mainnet upgrade and increased partnership support, the project will aim at expanding the ecosystem and its accessibility.
CosmWasm based smart contract will be applied for the development of the verify service and the DAO system tool. CosmWasm is the most optimal smart contract platform in the Cosmos ecosystem. It has strengths in security and delicacy as an interchain native. With the Colosseum mainnet upgrade in December 2022, the project started supporting the official CosmWasm version.
Starting off as an electronic contract based blockchain project, FIRMACHAIN made the leap in 2022 to become a blockchain platform with the launch of its Colosseum mainnet. The project has been advertising its development progress to stabilize the mainnet and other accumulated R&D know-how that would allow the project to ultimately accomplish its mission to grow into a Utilitainment platform.
FIRMACHAIN’s development progress is transparently disclosed on GitHub and the project’s block explorer. A total of 77 repositories were created as of March 2023, and a total of 48 teams are participating on the Colosseum mainnet as Validators.
About FIRMACHAIN
FIRMACHAIN originally aimed to transfer all paper based social and legal activities onto the blockchain to introduce transparency and prevent document tampering and forgery. Maintaining the fundamental value of trust, the FIRMACHAIN team is now turning its gaze to becoming a comprehensive blockchain platform. Our goal is to provide business entities and FIRMACHAIN holders with useful blockchain based services that are useful yet fun to engage with thereby satisfying the team’s goal to become a ‘Utilitainment’ (Utility + Entertainment) platform.
