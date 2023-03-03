YHSGR SoCal Team Recently Hosted A Luxury New Homes Tour With A Prominent Builder With Over 1200 New Homes Coming Soon
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty VIP Clients have access the hottest developments in Southern California, including new homes, new constructions, builder close-outs, homes that are hard to find online, homes that are not in the Multiple Listings Service (MLS).
Your biggest dilemma when considering purchasing a new home is deciding whether to buy first or sell first. Either way is risky. My VIP Builder GUARANTEED SALE program™ solves this dilemma”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty SoCal Team recently hosted a luxury new homes tour to preview the upcoming portfolio of a renowned builder's thousand new homes. The luxury homes in Southern California will be available for Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty VIP Clients and are not listed for sale in the Multiple Listings Service (MLS). The event provided team associates with a unique opportunity to check out premium homes from their approved VIP Builder so they can better meet the needs of their clients.
— Rudy Lira Kusuma
The luxury new homes tour featured an exclusive selection of homes that had unique floor plans, cutting-edge finishes, and innovative architectural designs. The homes ranged from elegant townhouses to spacious single-family homes, and each property showcased the latest in luxury home design, with features such as expansive living spaces, designer kitchens, stunning backyards, and other modern amenities.
Speaking at the event, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Managing Broker Manager, Lori Hintz said, "We are excited to build relationships with prominent builders across Southern California to provide our clients on the VIP list with priority access to luxury homes. Our team at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has access to all homes, including new homes, new constructions, builder close-outs, and unlisted homes that are not available for sale in the MLS, and properties that are hard to find on the internet."
VIP Clients on the builder's exclusive guest list get to know about Southern California's hottest new developments and get access to VIP pricing. Those interested in getting on the list can reach out to their YHSGR associates and tell them their requirements. The associates will then match them to homes that meet the criteria, including bank foreclosures, company-owned properties, and other distress sales.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty General Manager Anita Witecki added, "Our VIP clients don't have to waste time looking at outdated information in newspapers or searching the internet. They get access to the best selection of properties, which also helps them negotiate the lowest possible price. We regularly arrange private showings of any property our clients want to see, which helps our associates meet the home-buying needs of our clients and close the perfect deal."
“Your biggest dilemma when considering purchasing a new home is deciding whether to buy first or sell first. Either way is risky. You don't want to get stuck owning two homes or no home at all... My VIP Builder GUARANTEED SALE program™ solves this dilemma.” Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma spoke at the new homes tour. “Here's how it works: First, pick out your new home from an approved “VIP Builder”. Second, we will market your home aggressively to our Special Database of buyers, our City Wide Buyer Agents Network and our Platinum International Referral Network. Third, In the unlikely event your home doesn't sell by the end of the marketing term, if you wish, we will buy your home at a price acceptable to you” he added.
For more information about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty VIP Builder GUARANTEED SALE program™ or to get on the VIP buyers list, visit their website today at www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Behind The Scene with Our Top Producers Team to The Exclusive New Luxury Homes Tour!