Global Vocational Rehabilitation Services Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 3, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Vocational Rehabilitation Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the vocational rehabilitation services market. As per TBRC’s vocational rehabilitation services market forecast, the global vocational rehabilitation services market size is expected to grow to $6.32 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

An increase in the number of companies expressing interest in hiring individuals with disabilities is expected to drive the vocational rehabilitation services market. Western Europe is expected to hold the largest vocational rehabilitation services market share. Major players in the vocational rehabilitation services market include Vocational rehabilitation of the handicapped person, Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency and New York State Education Department.

Organizations operating in the vocational rehabilitation services market are focusing on integrating technology to make the administration work easier, connecting individuals with their counselors, and handling data. For instance, in March 2020, as part of its modernization initiative, Vocational Rehabilitation & Employment (VR&E) launched an Automated Virtual Assistant (e-VA) project. Similarly, in September 2020, Microsoft, a US-based technology company launched Microsoft Enabler Program for increasing employability for people with disabilities in the Asia-Pacific. Microsoft's Enabler Program provides cloud and AI training for the physically impaired with inclusive employment opportunities through non-profit organizations.

Vocational Rehabilitation Services Market Segments

• By Service: Counselling And Guidance, Job Search And Placement Assistance, Vocational And Other Training Services, Evaluation Of Physical And Mental Impairments, On-The-Job Or Personal Assistance Services, Interpreter Services, Occupational Licenses, Technical Assistance For Self-Employment, Supported Employment Services, Other Services

• By Disability: Physical, Mental, Disability Occurred During Job

• By Care Settings: In-patient, Out-patient

• By Geography: The global vocational rehabilitation services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Vocational rehabilitation is a set of services intended to make it easier for people with disabilities or for those who have recently sustained an injury or a handicap to enter the workforce or return to it. Additionally, these services could change according on the needs of the person.

The Vocational Rehabilitation Services Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on vocational rehabilitation services global market size, drivers and trends, vocational rehabilitation services global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and vocational rehabilitation services market growth across geographies.

