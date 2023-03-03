Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,114 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 374,002 in the last 365 days.

Two injured, including DOH truck driver, in I-64 work zone crash Wednesday

Page Content

Two people, including a West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) dump truck driver, were injured following a crash in a well-marked work zone  on Interstate 64 near Dunbar on Wednesday.
 
Both the driver of the truck and the WVDOH employee in the dump truck were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. The dump truck driver was treated and released, but the driver of the truck remains hospitalized with several broken bones and head trauma.
 
The work zone on I-64 was clearly marked with sign boards and traffic cones.
 
“This verifies why we stress work zone safety,” said Randy Damron, work zone safety outreach coordinator for the WVDOH. “All highway crashes are avoidable, especially in work zones. Work zone crashes can be eliminated if people simply abide by the traffic laws.”
 
In 2022, there were 800 crashes in West Virginia work zones, killing eight people and injuring 276. The WVDOH urges drivers to remain alert when passing through work zones, pay attention to signs and other safety devices, and stay off cell phones.​​

You just read:

Two injured, including DOH truck driver, in I-64 work zone crash Wednesday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more