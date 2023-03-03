WVDOH awards contract for Pendleton County safety project

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced today that Phoenix Excavating LLC was awarded a contract for $1,286,039 to install reinforced guardrails on US 33 to help protect traffic on a mountain switchback in Pendleton County. The contract is from a bid letting conducted on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.



The project will be paid for with funding from Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.



“This section of road has a historically high crash rate,” said Jason Foster, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of Development. “We’re trying to reduce those crashes by installing a barrier.



The project will build a large retaining wall and install reinforced guardrails along a steep hairpin turn on US 33 as it descends Allegheny Mountain in Pendleton County. The guardrail project is intended to keep vehicles from going off the side of the mountain.



The heavy-duty guardrail system includes guardrails on both the front and back of each individual post, and features two tiers of guardrail. The posts supporting the guardrails will also be sunk deeper into the earth than standard guardrails.



A retaining wall will also be constructed to widen the road to properly sink the guardrail supports.



