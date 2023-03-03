Automotive Dashboard Camera Market By Quality, By Vehicle Type, Industry Forecast, 2023-2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dashboard cameras are specialised, compact and portable onboard video recording cameras that are placed inside of the vehicle & record the view through the front windscreen. The demand for these cameras has grown significantly owed to seeking legal protection in case of vehicle collisions and increasing number of car thefts. The tape from the camera is being used for presenting evidence for the insurance claims and preventing fraud. Moreover, discounts on insurance premiums are being provided by the companies to the cars that are equipped with dashboard cameras which in turn has a positive effect on the demand. The high acceptance for such latest technology is likely to drive the automotive dashboard camera market growth.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Rising number of road accidents & car thefts, favourable initiatives pertaining to the usage of dashboard cameras and benefits for vehicle owners & motorists are driving the growth of the market. However, reliability & privacy issues and laws restricting the use of dashcams in some countries such as Austria and Luxembourg are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Contrarily, increasing adoption of dashboard cameras in commercial vehicles and government initiatives encouraging the use of these cameras creates a favourable condition for the implementation of dashboard cameras which can be an opportunity for the market investments.

The automotive dashboard camera market trends are as follows:

Increasing adoption of dashboard cameras in commercial vehicles

The commercial transportation segment is the most used public transport, thereby, ensuring the safety of the passengers is a challenge altogether. Dashboard camera protect against the potential safety and security compromises on a vehicle & are proven to reduce the legitimate claims cost by over 50%. Various commercial vehicles are promoting the usage of dashboard cameras to keep the insurance premium to a minimum amount. Therefore, growing demand for low the claims cost boosts the growth of the automotive dashboard camera market.

