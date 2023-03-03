Homicide: 1400 Block of V Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in the 1400 block of V Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:28 pm, Third District officers responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the adult male victim was pronounced dead. A second victim, an adult female, sought treatment, at a local hospital, for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The decedent has been identified as 29-year-old Marvin Johnson, Jr., of Northwest, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.