Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2600 Block of Stanton Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, February 6, 2023, in the 2600 block of Stanton Road, Southeast.

At approximately 9:03 am, the suspect and victim were involved in a physical altercation, inside a residential building, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and fired at the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, 29-year-old Delonte Smith, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).