Arrest Made in Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offenses in the Sixth and Seventh Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Carjacking (Gun) offenses that occurred in the Sixth and Seventh Districts

Seventh District

On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at approximately 1:10 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle, in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim to exit the vehicle. The suspect assaulted the victim and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 230148806

Sixth District

Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 8:48 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 1200 block of 29th Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle. The suspect then fired the handgun into the air and struck the victim with the handgun. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 23019266

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, 19-year-old J’Mond Fields, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Armed Carjacking (Gun).

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.